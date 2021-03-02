West Indies and Sri Lanka are all set to face each other in a three-match T20I series and one expects a cracking contest with the ICC World T20 in mind. The return of Chris Gayle has certainly bolstered the Windies outfit, who also have stalwarts like Kieron Pollard. Meanwhile, Angelo Mathews-led Sri Lanka will hope to resurrect their form. Here's a statistical analysis.

4s and 6s Gayle can script these records in terms of fours, sixes

Veteran West Indian batsman Chris Gayle has racked up 1,627 runs in T20Is at an average of 32.54. The swashbuckling star has two tons and 13 fifties. Gayle, who has 105 T20I sixes, can surpass Colin Munro (107) and Eoin Morgan (113). Gayle has 138 fours and is 12 short of registering the mark of 150.

Runs Gayle can surpass the 1,700-run mark in T20Is

Gayle is 73 short of getting to 1,700 career T20I runs. By doing so, he can become the 18th or the 19th batsman to achieve this feat, with Glenn Maxwell (1,691) also in fray against New Zealand tomorrow. Gayle can surpass the likes of Alex Hales (1,644), Shikhar Dhawan (1,669), and AB de Villiers (1,672) in terms of runs.

Information Pollard and Mathews can script these feats

Kieron Pollard (1,226) can become the third West Indian to get past 1,300 runs in T20Is after Gayle and Marlon Samuels. Mathews (1,119) can surpass the likes of Kevin Pietersen (1,176) and Yuvraj Singh (1,177) in terms of T20I runs.

Do you know? Bravo can get past 60 T20I scalps