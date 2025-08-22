Tamannaah to lead Ektaa Kapoor's 'Ragini MMS 3': Report 

Tamannaah Bhatia , who has been riding high on the success of her recent digital projects, is reportedly set to lead the third installment of the Ragini MMS franchise. According to Pinkvilla, Ektaa Kapoor has been planning this for a while and finally got a subject that fits into the world of Ragini MMS. The film will go on floors toward the end of 2025.

Casting details Team is on the lookout for a chartbuster song The source revealed that Kapoor discussed the idea of Ragini MMS 3 with Bhatia on the sets of Vann. The actor was reportedly impressed by the horror quotient of the film. The movie is expected to have chartbuster music, and the team is currently searching for a song that could take the nation by storm. It will blend horror with sensuality.

Franchise background 'Ragini MMS' franchise and its hit songs The Ragini MMS franchise began in 2011 with a film starring Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala. The sequel, Ragini MMS 2, was released in 2014 and is remembered for its hit song Baby Doll featuring Sunny Leone. The makers of the third installment are reportedly looking to recreate the magic of that song with Bhatia's version.