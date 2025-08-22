Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'A House of Dynamite'--Kathryn Bigelow's return to form
Kathryn Bigelow is back with "A House of Dynamite," which is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
The film throws viewers into a tense White House crisis after a mysterious missile attack on the US, marking Bigelow's return to big-scale geopolitical thrillers after "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty."
Film's cast and crew, release details
Starring Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Tracy Letts, Greta Lee, and Jared Harris, the movie dives into today's anxieties about nuclear threats and how global dangers have become almost routine.
After its festival debut, it'll get a limited run in theaters before streaming on Netflix in October 2025—so you won't have to wait long to catch it.
With its timely topic and star power, this film is highly anticipated.