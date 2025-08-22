NewsBytes recommends: 'A House of Dynamite'--Kathryn Bigelow's return to form

Film's cast and crew, release details

Starring Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Tracy Letts, Greta Lee, and Jared Harris, the movie dives into today's anxieties about nuclear threats and how global dangers have become almost routine.

After its festival debut, it'll get a limited run in theaters before streaming on Netflix in October 2025—so you won't have to wait long to catch it.

With its timely topic and star power, this film is highly anticipated.