India and England are all set to lock horns in the third of the four-match Test series, starting February 24. This is a Day/Night Test affair, with the series presently leveled at 1-1. The newly-constructed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is deemed the world's biggest cricket stadium, will host the pink-ball encounter. Here is all you need to know about the stadium.

History A brief history of Motera Stadium

The Motera Stadium, also known as the Sardar Patel Stadium, was constructed in 1983 and is located near the banks of the Sabarmati river in Gujarat. In October 2015, the state government decided to redevelop the venue in pursuit of making it the biggest cricket stadium by capacity. Before the renovation, it had a capacity to host nearly 49,000 spectators.

Information Motera Stadium hosted the 'Namaste Trump' event last year

The new Motera Stadium hosted the 'Namaste Trump' event last year, where former US President Donald Trump shared the stage with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, the stadium will be formally inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Capacity A look at the seating capacity of Motera Stadium

The Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad now has a seating capacity of 1,10,000. However, only 55,000 fans will be allowed to attend the third Test, owing to COVID-19 protocols. Interestingly, the stadium can house more people than M Chinnaswamy (40,000), MA Chidambaram (33,500), and Wankhede Stadium (32,000) combined. It has also overtaken the Melbourne Cricket Ground (1,00,000) in terms of seating capacity.

Facilities What are the special facilities?

The new Motera Stadium is equipped with a number of contemporary facilities. It has an innovative drainage system that allows live-action to resume within 30 minutes of downpour. The clubhouse, comprising 55 rooms, has a 3D mini-theatre, an Olympic-size swimming pool, gymnasium, squash court, and steam and sauna. That apart, it has a parking capacity of 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers.

Details Here are the other details

The complex of Motera Stadium has two training grounds, comprising nine pitches and another 11 pitches, each of them being diverse in nature. Meanwhile, every dressing room in the stadium is connected to two gyms with a spacious warm-up area. There is a separate space for trainers, physios, and coaches too. Notably, the absence of floodlight towers provides a clear view of on-field action.

Pitch How will the pitch behave?

It is understood that the stadium has 11 clay pitches, six made of red soil and five with black soil. This is the first stadium to use both colored clays for main pitches. As per reports, the wicket to be used in the upcoming Test will likely assist the spinners. However, the pink ball will swing both ways throughout the Test.

Milestones Motera Stadium: A look at the notable feats