Decoding Sunrisers Hyderabad's focus areas for IPL 2021 AuctionLast updated on Feb 16, 2021, 03:11 pm
The Indian Premier League 2021 season will have its mini-auction on February 18.
Last month, the eight franchises named the respective squads after retaining and releasing players.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, who reached the IPL 2020 playoffs, have a big squad on offer and could be quiet during the mini-auction.
Here we look at the focus areas of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
SRH
A look at SRH's squad and players released
SRH retained players: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, W Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Players released by SRH: Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Bhavanka, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj.
IPL Auction
SRH expected to be quiet during the mini-auction
SRH have a big squad and the character is present to help them do well.
The bowling is strong and has seasoned performers. David Warner leads a decent batting unit.
Also, the presence of Jason Holder and Mitchell Marsh, lights up the all-round and finishing departments.
Given SRH's consistency of late, a positive season is expected for the Orange Army.
Information
Focus area: SRH could look for a domestic batsman
SRH need a strong domestic batsman on offer to be versatile in nature. They need someone to take the pressure off Manish Pandey. With inexperience in the ranks amongst the others, an Indian batsman will give them the confidence needed.
Information
Purse and slots remaining for SRH
SRH have a purse of Rs. 10.75 crore left and it remains to be seen how they use the same. Notably, SRH have three slots left, with one foreigner available.