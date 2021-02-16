Mumbai Indians scripted history in 2020 by winning their fifth Indian Premier League title. They outplayed every other franchise, and ruled the roost throughout the tournament. The most successful IPL franchise would want to maintain their dominance in the upcoming season too. It will be interesting to see how they operate at the auction table on February 18. We decode their auction strategy.

Players Mumbai Indians had released marquee foreign pacers

Ahead of the auction, the MI had released their entire foreign pace battery besides speedster Trent Boult. The list comprises Mitchell McCleneghan, James Pattinson, Lasith Malinga (unavailable), Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sherfane Rutherford. Meanwhile, they have retained three marquee foreign players, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock and Chris Lynn. Notably, the Mumbai-based franchise have retained most of their Indian contingent.

List A look at the players released and retained by MI

Released: Mitchell McCleneghan, James Pattinson, Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult

Information Remaining purse of MI: Rs. 15.35 crore

The MI released a total of seven players, including five foreigners and two Indians. They now have seven slots to fill in with a maximum of four overseas players. Meanwhile, they have a remaining purse of Rs. 15.35 crore.

Focus MI will look to add foreign pacers