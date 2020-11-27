Indian batsman Suresh Raina celebrates his 34th birthday. The left-handed batsman served India's middle-order for nearly a decade before calling time on international career. During his career, he also earned a reputation of an acrobatic fielder. Raina still continues to play in the Indian Premier League, wherein he is a vital cog for the Chennai Super Kings roster. Here are his splendid records.

Career A look at his international career

Suresh Raina falls among one of the most influential white-ball batsmen India have ever produced. His credentials while playing in the middle-order are deemed invaluable. In an international career spanning nearly 12 years, he tallied 5,615 runs from 226 ODIs at an average of 35.31. He also played 18 Tests and 78 T20Is, having racked up 768 and 1,605 runs respectively.

Debut 12th Indian to slam century on Test debut

In 2010, Raina became the 12th Indian cricketer to slam a century on Test debut. He achieved the milestone in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, wherein he scored 120 off 220 balls. Raina stitched a 256-run stand with Sachin Tendulkar in India's first innings. Interestingly, this remained the only century in his 18-match Test career.

Do you know? Hundred in all three formats

In the same Test, Raina became only the third cricketer and first from India to register a ton in all three formats. His maiden ODI hundred came against Hong Kong in 2008, while his only hundred in T20Is was recorded against South Africa (2010).

Tons Only Indian with a ton in T20 and 50-over WC

In 2010, Raina became the first centurion from India in T20Is (101* vs SA, World T20). Raina is still the only Indian to have smashed a ton in the ICC T20 World Cup. Five years later, Raina slammed a ton against Zimbabwe at the 50-over World Cup. Till date, he remains the only Indian to score centuries in both T20I and ODI World Cup.

Information Raina's numbers in T20 cricket

Raina continues to make an impact in T20 cricket. As of now, he has amassed 8,392 runs from 319 matches at an average of 32.65. Notably, Raina was also the first Indian player to score 6,000 and 8,000 runs in T20 cricket.

IPL Second-highest run-scorer of the IPL