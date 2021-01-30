England cricket team all-rounder Ben Stokes is gearing up for an intense four-match Test series against Team India, starting February 5. Stokes has made his name as one of the leading all-rounders in the game and his exploits in Tests are remarkable. Prolific in all three departments, Stokes will want to script several records in the series. Here we present the same.

Runs Stokes 72 away from 4,500 runs in Test cricket

In 67 Test matches, Stokes has scored a total of 4,428 runs at an average of 37.84. The southpaw has 10 tons and 22 fifties. Stokes requires 72 runs to hit the 4,500-run mark. He could become only the 28th batsman to achieve this tally. Stokes can surpass several former England stars like Ted Dexter, Peter May, and Herbert Sutcliffe in terms of runs.

Versus India Stokes has decent numbers against Team India

In 11 Tests against India, Stokes has scored 545 runs at 27.25. He has one century and two fifties. In India, he has scored 345 runs at 38.33. He is 155 away from 500 runs on Indian soil. Stokes has 29 wickets against India at 34.37. He can surpass Ray Illingworth, Phil Edmonds, Panesar, and Matthew Hoggard in terms of Test scalps against India.

Information Stokes can surpass Panesar in terms of wickets

Stokes has claimed 158 wickets in Tests at an average of 31.40. He has four five-wicket hauls with a best of 6/22. Stokes, who is the 22nd-highest wicket-taker for England, needs 10 more to get past former spinner Monty Panesar (167).

Analysis England need Stokes to stand up and deliver