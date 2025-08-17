Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' likely to premiere on OTT in September

Kannappa, which also starred Akshay Kumar , Prabhas , Mohanlal , Kajal Aggarwal, R Sarathkumar, and Madhoo among others, was reportedly made on a whopping budget of ₹200 crore. However, only a small fraction of this amount was recovered from its theatrical run. The movie received praise for its storyline and cast, but criticism for its special effects.

Manchu's statement

Manchu called the director 'a hidden gem'

The film was directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. Praising Singh, Manchu earlier said, "No director from Tollywood would be willing to work with me if I approached them with the Kannappa script." "Also, my last few films didn't perform well. Mukesh Kumar Singh brilliantly handled a show based on an Indian epic." "Despite Kannappa being his debut feature film as a director, I entrusted him with the responsibility." "He is a hidden gem."