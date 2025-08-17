Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' likely to premiere on OTT in September
What's the story
The Telugu film Kannappa, featuring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, is set to premiere on OTT after its 10-week theatrical run. The film was released on June 27 and is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video around September 5, per OTTPlay. However, there has been no official announcement regarding its digital release yet.
Box office performance
More about the film
Kannappa, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, R Sarathkumar, and Madhoo among others, was reportedly made on a whopping budget of ₹200 crore. However, only a small fraction of this amount was recovered from its theatrical run. The movie received praise for its storyline and cast, but criticism for its special effects.
Manchu's statement
Manchu called the director 'a hidden gem'
The film was directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. Praising Singh, Manchu earlier said, "No director from Tollywood would be willing to work with me if I approached them with the Kannappa script." "Also, my last few films didn't perform well. Mukesh Kumar Singh brilliantly handled a show based on an Indian epic." "Despite Kannappa being his debut feature film as a director, I entrusted him with the responsibility." "He is a hidden gem."