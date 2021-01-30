Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has turned 31 on Saturday. The left-arm fast bowler has been a mainstay in the Australian side and is considered to be one of the leading bowlers in world cricket. Starc, who has terrific numbers across formats, will be keen to continue his rich exploits in the game. Here we look at his career achievements.

Career A look at Starc's career in numbers

In 61 Test matches, Starc has racked up 255 wickets at an average of 27.57. He has amassed 13 five-wicket hauls with a best of 6/50. With the bat, he has scored 1,596 runs, including 10 fifties. In 96 ODIs, Starc has picked up 184 scalps at 23.16 with a best of 6/28. Meanwhile, in 35 T20Is, he has claimed 47 wickets at 19.38.

World Cup The most wickets in two successive ODI World Cups

Starc finished as the highest wicket-taker in two successive ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019). In the 2015 World Cup, Starc was the joint-highest wicket-taker (22) alongside Trent Boult. Notably, Starc had the best bowling average of 10.18, besides registering the best bowling figures (6/28). In the 2019 World Cup, Starc claimed 27 scalps at 18.59 (highest). He claimed two five-wicket hauls.

Information Impressive feats of Starc in Test cricket

Starc is the ninth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket. He needs five more to surpass Jason Gillespie's tally of 259. Notably, Starc is the leading wicket-taker in Day-Night Test matches. He has claimed 46 wickets so far in D/N Tests.

Limited-overs Starc holds these crucial feats in limited-overs cricket

Starc is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for the Aussies in ODI cricket. He is 16 short of 200 wickets. If Starc achieves the mark, he will become only the sixth Aussie bowler to do so. Starc is the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia in T20Is. He is two short of getting past Shane Watson (48) and becoming the most successful Aussie bowler in this format.

