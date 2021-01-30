-
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Baroda set up final versus TNLast updated on Jan 30, 2021, 12:41 pm
-
Baroda showed character as they stalled Punjab in the second semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
With 160 to chase, Punjab were restricted to 135/8 in 20 overs, giving Baroda a 25-run victory.
Baroda, who are without several star players, will take on Tamil Nadu in the final on Sunday.
Here we present the major details.
-
-
Duo
Devdhar and Kakade score respective fifties
-
Kedar Devdhar and Karthik Kakade scored respective fifties to help Baroda post 160/3 in 20 overs.
The two batsmen shared a defining 93-run stand for the third wicket to help their team.
Mayank Markande (1/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab.
Devdhar top-scored with a 49-ball 64*, hitting four fours and three sixes.
Kakade scored a 41-ball 53 (5 fours, 2 sixes).
-
Punjab
Mandeep's valiant effort not enough for Punjab
-
Punjab kept losing wickets at regular intervals and that did them.
Gurkeerat Singh Mann got the desired platform (39) but couldn't convert it to a match-winning score.
Skipper Mandeep Singh batted valiantly, scoring a quickfire 24-ball 42*.
He hit three fours and three sixes.
However, his exploits weren't enough as Punjab could only manage 135/8.
-
TN
Karthik's 89* had helped TN breeze past Rajasthan
-
In semi-final 1, Tamil Nadu sealed the deal against Rajasthan.
Rajasthan set a target of 155 as TN (158/3) chased it down with eight balls to spare.
M Mohammed (4/24) bowled beautifully to help TN have a grip over Rajasthan.
Ashok Menaria (51) top-scored for Rajasthan.
In reply, Arun Karthik slammed a 54-ball 89* to help his side register a deserved victory.
-
Information
Baroda bowlers keep Punjab under the wraps
-
The Baroda bowlers were superb in their approach and the collective effort helped them gain control. Lukman Meriwala was the top performer, claiming three wickets and giving away 28 runs. Ninad Rathva (2/18) made his presence felt as well.