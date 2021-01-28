-
Pakistan vs SA: Rabada gets to 200 career Test scalpsLast updated on Jan 28, 2021, 01:57 pm
South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has got to 200 career Test scalps.
The right-arm pacer achieved the milestone in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan in Karachi.
Rabada (3/70) bowled well as South Africa bowled Pakistan out for 378.
Earlier, South Africa managed just 220 in 69.2 overs.
South Africa will need to play well in the second innings.
Here are further details.
Feats
Rabada is the eighth SA bowler to claim 200 wickets
Rabada became the eighth South African to scalp 200 Test wickets.
He achieved the milestone after former SA bowlers like Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Allan Donald, Morne Morkel, Jacques Kallis, and Vernon Philander.
Rabada has achieved the feat in his 44th Test match, becoming the third-fastest Proteas bowler to do so after Steyn and Donald.
Stat attack
The best bowling strike-rate in Tests (minimum 200 wickets)
Notably, Rabada is the joint-13th fastest to reach 200 Test scalps.
Pakistan's Yasir Shah holds the record (33 Tests).
Rabada now has the best bowling strike-rate in Test cricket (minimum 200 wickets).
His strike-rate of 40.8 has seen him better the tally of Steyn (42.3).
Rabada has the fourth-best bowling average (22.96) for South Africa for bowlers with 200-plus wickets.
Report card
Pakistan have the upper hand in the ongoing Test
Pakistan established a crucial 158-run lead over SA after managing 378.
Fawad Alam (109) led the charge for the hosts. Faheem Ashraf (64) and Azhar Ali (51) played crucial knocks.
Pakistan's lower-order batsmen frustrated the Proteas bowlers as well.
For SA, Rabada was the pick of the bowlers.
In the second innings, SA have lost one wicket for 60 runs at the moment.
Information
Rabada races to 20 Test scalps against Pakistan
Rabada has now claimed 20 wickets against Pakistan at an average of 19.40. He is yet to take a five-wicket haul against Pakistan. Prior to this performance, all of his 17 Test scalps had come in South Africa at 18.70.
Twitter Post
Fourth-youngest to 200 Test wickets
💪 RAMPAGING RABADA@KagisoRabada25 has become the fourth-youngest bowler ever to reach 200 Test wickets#PAKvSA #SeeMeOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/oR7Bwsf0Il— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 28, 2021