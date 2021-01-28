South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has got to 200 career Test scalps.

The right-arm pacer achieved the milestone in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Rabada (3/70) bowled well as South Africa bowled Pakistan out for 378.

Earlier, South Africa managed just 220 in 69.2 overs.

South Africa will need to play well in the second innings.

Here are further details.