Spanish football giants Barcelona moved to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals after a 2-1 win against Rayo Vallecano. Lionel Messi inspired the side after returning from suspension as he got on the scoresheet. Rayo took the lead in the 63rd minute before Barca responded with two goals to settle matters. Besides Barca, the likes of Sevilla, Almeria, and Villarreal have also progressed.

Copa del Rey How did the match pan out?

Fran Garcia tapped in a loose ball to get the opener for Rayo. Barca hit back six minutes later when Messi, back from a two-game ban after his first red card for the club, slotted in Antoine Griezmann's pass. The in-form Frenkie de Jong added the second from a composed close-range finish which ensured Barca avoided a shock.

Stat attack Notable stats from the match

As per Opta, Barca mid-fielder De Jong has scored four goals in his last seven games for the club in all competitions. This is one more than he'd netted in his previous 62 matches for the club. Meanwhile, Messi's last three goals from open play have all been assisted by Antoine Griezmann. Messi now has five goals and one assist in 2021.

Do you know? Messi adds this feat to his cap

Lionel Messi has now scored 15+ goals in each of his last 15 seasons for Barcelona in all competitions. He registered his 15th goal of the campaign.

Twitter Post Barca progress in Copa del Rey