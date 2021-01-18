Last updated on Jan 18, 2021, 12:27 am

Champions Liverpool held Premier League 2020-21 leaders Manchester United 0-0 at Anfield in a crunch encounter. The Reds need to thank goal-keeper Alisson for making two fine saves in the second half to deny United. With this result, United stay atop the Premier League table as Liverpool are third behind Leicester City. Here we present the list of records broken.

LIVMUN Nothing much to separate the two sides

Liverpool looked like the better side in the first half as they kept more of the ball and looked more intense than United. However, United's backline needs to be credited for maintaining composure and sharpness. In the second half, Thiago Alcantara forced David de Gea to a good save. But United had the best chances with Alisson keeping out Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Stats Liverpool and United maintain their comforts

Liverpool have now gone unbeaten in 68 Premier League home games. They have earned 178 out of a possible 204 points over this run. Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 16 away matches in the Premier League (W12 D4). As per Opta, only once have they gone longer without a defeat on the road in the competition (17 in 1999).

Liverpool Unwanted records for Liverpool

Manchester United are the first side to stop Liverpool from scoring at Anfield in a Premier League match since Manchester City in October 2018. Notably, this was Liverpool's 43rd such game since then. As per Opta, the Reds have failed to score in three straight League games for the first time since March 2005.

Records A look at the notable records scripted

Jurgen Klopp managed his 200th game in the Premier League, besides his 100th at Anfield. The German has registered 72 wins, four defeats and 24 draws in 100 games managed at Anfield. This was also his 48th drawn encounter out of 200 league games. Since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, this was the third draw at Anfield between the two in eight matches.

Twitter Post Both teams share a point each