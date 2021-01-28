Manchester United missed the chance to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League standings after a shock 2-1 defeat against bottom-placed Sheffield United. United, who were on a 13-game unbeaten run in the league, were lackluster for large periods. They lacked the cutting edge and intensity to suffer their fourth home league defeat this season. Here we present the records broken.

MUNSHU Blades cut past dodgy United at Old Trafford

Sheffield United got the lead in the 23rd minute after a lapse in concentration from the Manchester United defence. Kean Bryan's flicked header went in off the far post following John Fleck's corner. Anthony Martial had a goal ruled out before Harry Maguire's header leveled the proceedings. Substitute Oliver Burke scored the winner with a side-footed shot coming through a deflection off Axel Tuanzebe.

Result What does the result mean for these two sides?

United remain second in the table and have 40 points from 20 games. They have netted 37 goals so far, besides conceding 27. Meanwhile, the Blades secured just their second win of the season. They have accumulated eight points and have won twice in their last three games. This was their first win at Old Trafford since the inception of Premier League in 1992.

Opta stats Unwanted records for Manchester United

Manchester United have lost four of their 10 Premier League home games this season, their most in a single campaign since 2013-14 under David Moyes (6) and Ryan Giggs (1). Since the start of the 2019-20 season, no Premier League side has conceded more league goals from corners than Manchester United (14, level with Brighton and Chelsea).

Opta stats Unique records for Jagielka and Maguire

At the age of 38 years and 163 days, Phil Jagielka was the oldest outfield player to start a Premier League match at Old Trafford against Manchester United since Richard Gough in February 2001 for Everton (38y 304d). Maguire's equalizer for United was his first in the league at Old Trafford, with each of his five goals in the competition before this coming away.

Feats United concede the opening goal, Blades secure these feats

As per Sky Sports, United have conceded the opening goal for the 10th time in the league this season. Of the previous nine games, they recovered to win seven (L2). All seven wins came away, while the defeats were at home. The Blades secured their first league win at Old Trafford since December 1973. This was their first away league win in 16 games.