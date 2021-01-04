Last updated on Jan 04, 2021, 01:43 am
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Manchester City thrashed Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge to increase the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.
The visitors were without several first-team players but they managed to stun the hosts with just 34 minutes gone by.
Having gone 3-0 ahead, City dominated the game and were brilliant against the Blues.
Chelsea have been poor in recent times and this was a similar result.
Ilkay Gundogan's low finish broke the deadlock as City went ahead,
Phil Foden doubled City's lead three minutes later, tucking a superb first-time strike after a Kevin De Bruyne brilliance.
The Belgian got his name on the scoresheet with a close-range finish after Raheem Sterling's curling strike had rebounded off the woodwork.
Callum Hudson-Odoi scored in second-half stoppage time for Chelsea.
As per Opta, Chelsea have suffered as many defeats in their last six Premier League games (W1 D1 L4) as they did in the 23 matches beforehand (W14 D5 L4).
Since the 2-0 defeat to Spurs in November, City have won five of their seven league matches (D2), with only Manchester United (20) picking up more points than City (17) since then.
As per Opta, İlkay Gundogan has opened the scoring in three of Manchester City's last four Premier League games, netting more times in his last four appearances than he did all last season in the top-flight (two goals in 31 appearances).
Manchester City mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne has now scored in four different Premier League games against Chelsea since leaving the club (four goals), the most number of goals against the Blues by a former player in the competition.
