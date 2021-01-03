Last updated on Jan 03, 2021, 07:39 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Badminton world number one Kento Momota, on Sunday, tested positive for coronavirus.
This has provoked the Japan's Badminton Association to withdraw the participation of all Japan players from this month's Thailand Open.
As per reports, the 26-year-old tested positive at Narita airport ahead of the Japan team's departure for Thailand.
An association official opened up on the same.
Here is more.
An official told AFP that due to Momota's test result, the association isn't sending any players. "Momota has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the association has decided not to send any players, including Momota, to Thailand," stated the official.
In January 2020, Momota was injured in a car accident, hours after he secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters.
The Japanese shuttler was traveling with three other passengers to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport when their van rammed into a truck.
While the van driver was later declared dead, Momota suffered several injuries.
Momota was looking to make his international comeback in Bangkok after nearly a year.
Prior to the All-Japan championships, he was recovering from the car crash that left him with serious injuries.
Notably, Momota feared his career might be over after fracturing an eye socket in the accident, and admitted his "spirit was almost broken" after undergoing the surgery.
Momota recently won the All-Japan championships.
He staged a dramatic turnaround to beat world number 11 Kanta Tsuneyama 18-21, 21-12, 21-17.
This marked his return to international badminton following the car accident.
The 26-year-old won a record 11 titles in 2019, including the World Championships, Asia Championships and All England Open.
He will now miss the rescheduled Thailand Open, which takes place this month.
