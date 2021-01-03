Badminton world number one Kento Momota, on Sunday, tested positive for coronavirus. This has provoked the Japan's Badminton Association to withdraw the participation of all Japan players from this month's Thailand Open. As per reports, the 26-year-old tested positive at Narita airport ahead of the Japan team's departure for Thailand. An association official opened up on the same. Here is more.

Quote The association has decided not to send any players: Official

An official told AFP that due to Momota's test result, the association isn't sending any players. "Momota has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the association has decided not to send any players, including Momota, to Thailand," stated the official.

Accident Momota was injured in a car accident in 2020

In January 2020, Momota was injured in a car accident, hours after he secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters. The Japanese shuttler was traveling with three other passengers to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport when their van rammed into a truck. While the van driver was later declared dead, Momota suffered several injuries.

Comeback He was aiming for a comeback

Momota was looking to make his international comeback in Bangkok after nearly a year. Prior to the All-Japan championships, he was recovering from the car crash that left him with serious injuries. Notably, Momota feared his career might be over after fracturing an eye socket in the accident, and admitted his "spirit was almost broken" after undergoing the surgery.

Run Momota won the All-Japan Championships last week