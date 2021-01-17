Manchester City will hope to maintain pressure atop in the Premier League 2020-21 season when they take on Crystal Palace at the Etihad later tonight. City are fourth at the moment and three points will take them to 35, above Leicester City on goal difference. They can either go second or third depending on the Liverpool-Manchester United result. Here's the preview.

#MCICRY Man City will aim to get past the line

Man City have some winnable fixtures coming their way starting with the Palace encounter. Pep Guardiola will be hoping to derive the maximum from these games which come at a fast pace. Against a well-organized Palace side, City need to find a way through. They have the quality in attack to pick spaces. Defensively, City have been superb and Palace could struggle against them.

Information City vs Palace: Team news and selection

Manchester City are set to be without Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake. Sergio Aguero is self-isolating but Eric Garcia could be involved. For Palace, Mamadou Sakho continues to be sidelined with an ongoing thigh injury, while Martin Kelly is still out.

Stats A look at the key stats ahead of the match

Looking at the head-to-head meetings between the two sides, Manchester City have won seven of the past 10 league meetings. The hosts are on a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions and have won their past seven fixtures. They have conceded just three goals during this phase. Crystal Palace are unbeaten in three league games and have kept two successive clean sheets.

Details Predicted starting XI, Fantasy Dream11 and match prediction

Manchester City predicted starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Foden, Sterling, Jesus, Torres. Crystal Palace predicted starting XI: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Kouyate, Mitchell; Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze; Zaha, Benteke. Dream11 team prediction (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Kouyate, Ward; Schlupp, McArthur, Fernandinho, De Bruyne (c), Zaha, Foden. Match prediction: Manchester City 1-0 Crystal Palace.

