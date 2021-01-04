Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and created another record as Juventus clinched a 4-1 victory over Udinese in their latest Serie A fixture on Sunday. Notably, Juventus got back to winning ways after losing 0-3 to Fiorentina in the league. During the game, Ronaldo surpassed Brazilian legend Pele's all-time record of 757 goals. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Juventus, making the most of Aaron Ramsey's pass in the 31st minute. Four minutes into the second half, he helped Federico Chiesa score Juve's second goal. Eventually, Ronaldo scored his second goal of the night in the 70th minute. Although Marvin Zeegelaar scored a consolation goal for Udinese, Paulo Dybala added another shortly after.

Ronaldo Ronaldo eclipsed Pele's all-time record

During that match, Ronaldo eclipsed Pele's long-standing record of the number of career goals. The striker now has 758 goals (656 for clubs and 102 for the national team) as compared to Pele's tally of 757 (680 for clubs and 77 for the national team). Interestingly, Ronaldo is all set to emulate Czech Republic's legend Josef Biscan, who tops the tally with 759 goals.

Do you know? A look at other feats scripted by Ronaldo

Ronaldo has now scored 2 or more goals in six matches in Serie A 2020/21, a joint-record alongside Robert Lewandowski (Top-5 European Leagues). Notably, he has scored 20 or more goals for the 15th season in a row, for his club and the national team.

Serie A Ronaldo is the top-scorer in the ongoing Serie A season

By netting two goals against Udinese, Ronaldo took his tally in the ongoing Serie A season to 14 goals (11 matches). He is two goals ahead of second-placed Romelu Lukaku (12). Notably, the next-best player from Juventus on the list is Alvaro Morata, who owns four goals so far.

Numbers A look at his numbers through the years