Premier League champions Liverpool host arch-rivals Manchester United in a crunch battle at Anfield on Sunday. Manchester United are leading the Premier League 2020-21 standings and are three points above second-placed Liverpool after 17 games. This looks like the best moment for United to visit Anfield and boost their confidence. Both sides are title contenders this season. Here's the match preview.

Team news Liverpool vs Manchester United: Team news and selection

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is close to full fitness but will be assessed before a decision is made. Naby Keita has again been ruled out and remains on the sidelines with Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give a chance to the likes of Anthony Martial, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof to prove their fitness.

#LIVMUN Can United end their barren run at Anfield?

A win here last season gave Liverpool a 30-point lead over United but this time around the scenario has changed. Liverpool need a win to get level on points with United and top the table. United haven't lost an away league game since the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. But they also haven't won at Anfield for five years. This makes things interesting.

Clash What to expect from the match?

United will be expected to cause problems for the Liverpool defence with their sharp counter attacks. The Reds too will possess a threat going forward and United will have to be sharp and robust at the back. One expects to see several chances on offer and whichever side takes it will be in command. Going by form, it's hard to pick out a winner.

Views What have the managers said ahead of the clash?

On Friday, United boss Solskjaer highlighted Liverpool's dominance at Anfield and said, "If you look at the last few seasons I think it would be an upset and it would be a shock." Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stated, "I have been five years in England and United was never an underdog." "They cannot be. It is just like it is," he added.

Stat attack Presenting the notable stats ahead of the match

United have only won once against Liverpool in their past 10 matches across competitions. Liverpool are aiming to win three home league games in a row against United. United are unbeaten in 11 successive Premier League matches this season. Liverpool haven't lost a league game at Anfield in 67 consecutive games. Klopp has not lost successive league matches as a manager since April 2015

Details Fantasy Dream11, predicted starting XI and match prediction

Dream11 team prediction (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Fabinho, Maguire, Robertson; Fred, Henderson; Salah (c), Fernandes (vc), Rashford; Firmino. Liverpool predicted starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane Manchester United predicted starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Fred; McTominay, Pogba; Fernandes; Martial, Rashford. Match prediction: We feel the match will end 1-1.

Information LIVMUN: Live telecast in India