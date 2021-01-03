Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the new head coach of French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The club roped in the former Southampton and Tottenham boss after sacking Thomas Tuchel. Poch has signed a deal until June 30, 2022, with the option of an extra year. The Argentine was out of work since being sacked by Spurs in November 2019. Here are further details.

Tuchel was sacked as the PSG boss on December 29. The club announced that the German's contract had been terminated. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi thanked Tuchel and said the club "will remember the good times we shared". Former Borussia Dortmund coach Tuchel's contract was set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Achievements How did Tuchel fare at PSG?

Tuchel became PSG's head coach in June 2018, winning two league titles, the French Cup and French League Cup. They also reached the UEFA Champions League final for the first time last season, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich. Notably, this season they qualified for the Champions League round of 16 as the toppers from Group H. They are currently third in Ligue 1.

Words Pochettino happy and honored to take the job

Pochettino said he was "happy and honored" to take on the role and that PSG have always held a special place in his heart". "I return to the club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world's most talented players," said Pochettino.

Views This team has fantastic potential, says Pochettino

Pochettino said the current PSG team has fantastic potential and he will try to give his best. "This team has fantastic potential and my staff and I will do everything we can to get the best for Paris St-Germain in all competitions. We will also do our utmost to give our team the combative and attacking playing identity that Parisian fans have always loved."

Career A look at Pochettino's career as manager

Pochettino started his managerial career at Espanyol. In 161 games across competitions, Poch registered 53 wins, 38 draws, and 70 losses. He had a win percentage of 32.90. The Argentine then joined Premier League club Southampton, managing them in 60 games. Poch took over as Spurs manager in 2014. In 293 games, he registered 159 wins, 62 draws, and 72 losses.

PSG Poch has an exciting period ahead of him

Pochettino will see PSG face Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16. He will be keen to get the job done and help the side go as far as possible. The major challenge for Poch is in Ligue 1. PSG are expected to win the domestic title every season and that will be a primary target. Getting the players firing will be exciting.

