Real Madrid took the top spot in La Liga 2020-21 season after a convincing 2-0 win over Celta Vigo. Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio scored for Los Blancos to give them all three points. The win helped Real get to 36 points after 17 games. However, Atletico Madrid (35 points) can get back atop as they also have played three games fewer. Here's more.

Real Madrid Real Madrid 'two good' for Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo arrived in Madrid unbeaten since November 21 but went behind after just six minutes when Lucas Vazquez headed home Marco Asensio's cross. Asensio helped Real go 2-0 up in the second half when he sidefooted in from Casemiro's pass. Celta, who lost the in-form Iago Aspas to injury early in the second half, rarely posed a threat.

Vazquez Vazquez scripts these feats for Real

As per Opta, Vazquez has scored three goals versus Celta Vigo in all competitions, more than against any opponent in his top-flight career (level versus Real Sociedad). The Spaniard has netted 18 goals in La Liga. Notably, all of these goals have come from inside the box. Vazquez has 26 goals in all competitions for Real in 225 matches.

Information Vazquez and Asensio combine well to hand Real victory

As per Opta, Vazquez and Asensio has been the fourth duo to combine between them in a single La Liga game this season, after Joao Felix-Correa and Marcos Llorente-Luis Suarez (for Atletico Madrid versus Granada), and Roger-De Frutos (for Levante versus Getafe).

Information Real unbeaten in seven league games