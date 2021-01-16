Last updated on Jan 16, 2021, 11:20 am

England skipper Joe Root, who brought up his 18th career Test century on Day 2 of the first match against Sri Lanka in Galle, has gone on to convert it to a double ton. Root, who resumed Day 3 on 168*, smashed his fourth career double century. Root shared three defining stands in the match and has played a crucial role. Here's more.

200+ scores A look at Root's four career double centuries

Root had hit his first double century against Sri Lanka in June 2014 (200* at Lord's). He registered a 254-run knock next against fellow Asian side Pakistan in July 2016 in Manchester. His next double century came against New Zealand in 2019 (226 in Hamilton). And now, he racked up his fourth score of 200-plus in Tests and a second against Lanka.

Feats Second Englishman to register four double centuries

Root became the second Englishman to register four double centuries, equaling Leonard Hutton's feat. Wally Hammond leads the tally for England with seven double tons and is followed by Alastair Cook (5). Root has also equaled Kane Williamson's tally of four double centuries, besides several former batting legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Brendon McCullum, Hashim Amla, and Michael Clarke.

Records First England batsman to score a double century in Lanka

Root became the first England batsman to score a double hundred in Sri Lanka. He is also the first man to post multiple Test centuries in Sri Lanka for England (2). On Friday, with his 18th Test ton, Root equaled former England greats David Gower and Michael Vaughan. He also registered his third Test century against Sri Lanka and a seventh one abroad.

Test runs Root gets past 8,000 career Test runs

Playing his 98th Test match, Root has gone past 8,000 career runs in the format. Root has become only the 31st cricketer overall and seventh Englishman in Test history to get past 8,000 Test runs. Meanwhile, he has surpassed former West Indies legend Gary Sobers (8.032) and Australian batsman Mark Waugh (8,029) in terms of career Test runs.

