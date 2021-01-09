Last updated on Jan 09, 2021, 07:55 pm
Written byParth Dhall
In what comes as a huge relief for Team India, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant hasn't sustained any fracture as his scans showed no serious damage.
As per reports, he will be able to bat on Day 5 of the ongoing SCG Test.
Notably, Pant suffered a blow on his left elbow by a delivery from Pat Cummins while batting on Day 3.
Here is more.
Pant, who is presently being treated for the injury, was struck on his left elbow while attempting to play a pull shot in the 85th over.
He was immediately attended by Team India's physio.
However, he continued to bat until he was dismissed on 36.
After his dismissal, Pant was later taken for scans, while Wriddhiman Saha replaced him behind the stumps.
Breaking in what should come as some relief for India @RishabhPant17 s scans show no major damage. He is in pain but should be able to bat on day 5. He is being treated for the injury. Watch 5@5 @SportsTodayofc for more.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 9, 2021
Pant attained a special milestone despite not making an impact with the bat.
He now has the most consecutive 25+ scores by a visiting batsman Down Under.
He has done so in nine straight innings, eclipsing the record of Viv Richards, Wally Hammond and Rusi Surti, who took eight.
His scores in Australia are: 25, 28, 36, 30, 39, 33, 159*, 29 and 36.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a similar injury later in the innings.
He was hit on his left thumb by a searing bouncer from Mitchell Starc.
Although he batted till the end (28*), he did not come out to bowl during Australia's second innings.
Like Pant, he was also taken for scans.
His availability will be crucial for India on Day 4.
Australia made a terrific comeback on Day 3 as they bowled out India for 244.
Fast bowler Pat Cummins remained the pick of Australia's bowlers with figures of 4/29.
In the second innings, the Australian openers departed soon, however, Steve Smith (29*) and Marnus Labuschagne (47*) took the lead to 197.
Both the teams will aim to dominate the first hour on Day 4.
