In what comes as a huge relief for Team India, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant hasn't sustained any fracture as his scans showed no serious damage. As per reports, he will be able to bat on Day 5 of the ongoing SCG Test. Notably, Pant suffered a blow on his left elbow by a delivery from Pat Cummins while batting on Day 3. Here is more.

Injury Pant was struck on his elbow in the 85th over

Pant, who is presently being treated for the injury, was struck on his left elbow while attempting to play a pull shot in the 85th over. He was immediately attended by Team India's physio. However, he continued to bat until he was dismissed on 36. After his dismissal, Pant was later taken for scans, while Wriddhiman Saha replaced him behind the stumps.

Here is the update on Pant's injury

Breaking in what should come as some relief for India @RishabhPant17 s scans show no major damage. He is in pain but should be able to bat on day 5. He is being treated for the injury. Watch 5@5 @SportsTodayofc for more. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 9, 2021

Record Pant scripted this feat on Day 3

Pant attained a special milestone despite not making an impact with the bat. He now has the most consecutive 25+ scores by a visiting batsman Down Under. He has done so in nine straight innings, eclipsing the record of Viv Richards, Wally Hammond and Rusi Surti, who took eight. His scores in Australia are: 25, 28, 36, 30, 39, 33, 159*, 29 and 36.

Jadeja The scans of Jadeja are yet to be out

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a similar injury later in the innings. He was hit on his left thumb by a searing bouncer from Mitchell Starc. Although he batted till the end (28*), he did not come out to bowl during Australia's second innings. Like Pant, he was also taken for scans. His availability will be crucial for India on Day 4.

Test Australia lead by 197 runs in the SCG Test