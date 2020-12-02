Manchester United will be looking to advance to the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season when they face Paris Saint-Germain tonight. United can do the double over PSG after they had overcome the latter on matchday one. The Red Devils need a point from their remaining two matches to secure a last-16 place. Here's the match preview.

Team news United vs PSG: Team news and selection

For United, David de Gea has trained and is available to face PSG. Paul Pogba is also in contention to be involved. Donny van de Beek is expected to shake off a minor ankle problem. However, Axel Tuanzebe is serving a one-match suspension, besides Luke Shaw being absent. For PSG, they have no major issues, with only Marquinhos being a doubt.

MUNPSG United will hope to stop PSG from making inroads

United have found some form of late and will want to be solid and compact to offer substance against the French champions. Notably, United have done well in both the home games in the present UCL campaign, scoring nine goals. For PSG, three points will matter a lot. A defeat or a draw could see them slip to third if Leipzig beat Istanbul Basaksehir.

Stat attack A look at the major stats ahead of the match

As per Opta, PSG have only lost one of their last seven away games in the group stage of the UCL (W4 D2). However, United have won each of their last seven games at Old Trafford in European competition, scoring 24 goals and conceding just two. Since the start of 2016-17, PSG have only failed to score in one of their 39 UCL games.

Details A look at the predicted line-ups

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic, Van de Beek; Fernandes; Rashford, Cavani Paris Saint-Germain predicted starting line-up: Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Bakker; Verratti, Marquinhos, Herrera; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar The match is set to start at 1:30 AM IST. One can watch the match live on the Sony Ten Network and stream the same on SonyLIV app.

