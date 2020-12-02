A horrifying goal-keeping mistake handed Liverpool a crucial 1-0 win against Ajax in matchday five of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season. Curtis Jones scored the only goal of the match at Anfield in this Group D encounter. Meanwhile, Group B took huge turn as Real Madrid dropped down to third after a 2-0 loss against Shakhtar. Here are the records broken.

Real Madrid Real script unwanted records after defeat

With two defeats in the group stage, Real Madrid have lost as many games in the Champions League this season as they did under Zinedine Zidane over the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2019-20 campaigns combined, when they lost just two of 18. Since the start of last season, Real's Raphael Varane has made four errors leading to a goal in the UCL (highest).

Inter Inter beat Gladbach to keep their hopes alive

Inter Milan dished out a 3-2 win over Gladbach away from home to remain alive in Group B. Romelu Lukaku scored a brace for the Italian side. Gladbach remain atop the group so far with everything to play for in the final matchday, As per Opta, Inter have won an away game against a German side for the first time since March 2011.

Liverpool Curtis Jones scripts record in Liverpool's victory

Jones (19 years and 306 days) is the third teenager to score for Liverpool in the UCL after David N'Gog in 2008 (19 years and 252 days vs PSV Eindhoven) and Alexander-Arnold in 2017 (19 years and 10 days v Maribor). It was also the first time in UCL history that one teenager, Neco Williams (19y 232days), assisted another, for a Premier League side.

Atletico vs Bayern Bayern see 15-game European winning run end after draw

Atletico Madrid were held by champions Bayern Munich 1-1 at home in Group A. Bayern, who had already qualified in matchday four, saw Bayern remain unbeaten this season. The Bavarians have now seen their 15-game European winning run come to an end. Atletico's Joao Felix scored his eighth goal of the season and third in five Champions League games.

