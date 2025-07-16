1st WODI: Sophia Dunkley, Davidson Richards hit fifties against India
What's the story
England Women batters Sophia Dunkley and Davidson Richards hit respective fifties for their side versus India Women in the 1st ODI held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Dunkley came in when England were 91/3. Soon England were 97/4 with Emma Lamb perishing. Richards then joined Dunkley as the two added 106 runs for the 5th wicket. Here are further details and stats.
Knocks
Pivotal knocks and stand from the duo
Dunkley and Richards both shone for England and formed a pivotal stand to resurrect the innings. They rotated the strike well and made their presence felt with the odd boundaries when opportunities arose. Shree Charani dismissed Richards before Dunkley added a 50-plus stand with Sophie Ecclestone. Amanjot Kaur dismissed Dunkley, who scored 83 runs from 92 balls.
Stats
Key stats of the two batters
Dunkley's knock of 83 had 9 fours. She has raced to 938 runs from 38 matches at 27.58. This was her 6th fifty. She also owns a ton. Versus India Women, she owns 238 runs at 39.66 (50s: 2). Richards hit two fours in a 73-ball knock. In 9 matches, she owns 125 runs at 31.25. This was her 2nd fifty.