1st WODI: Sophia Dunkley, Davidson Richards hit fifties against India

England Women batters Sophia Dunkley and Davidson Richards hit respective fifties for their side versus India Women in the 1st ODI held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Dunkley came in when England were 91/3. Soon England were 97/4 with Emma Lamb perishing. Richards then joined Dunkley as the two added 106 runs for the 5th wicket. Here are further details and stats.