'Gave my best performance': 'You' actor disappointed over Emmy snub
What's the story
Actor Anna Camp has expressed her disappointment over not being nominated for the Primetime Emmy Awards this year. The 42-year-old played dual roles as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood in the fifth and final season of You, a performance she believes was among her best ever. She was left out of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama category in the nominations announced on Tuesday.
Social media reaction
'Me reading about the nominations...': Camp
After the Emmy nominations were announced, Camp took to Instagram to express her frustration. She even shared a still from You, where her character appears confused while reading something on her phone. In the caption, she wrote, "Me reading about the nominations this morning knowing I gave one of the best performances of my life while also trying to be happy for everyone." She joked, "Also, remembering I vowed to stop drinking during the week."
Supportive comments
'We love you Queen': Actor gets support from fans
Despite her disappointment, Camp received a lot of support from fans and loved ones. A fan comment read, "We love you QUEEN! You are so clever and giving and surprising, smart, fun, and AMAZING in all your performances!!! (sic)" Another said, "Keeping it really real! I love you for this!" One fan commented, "Don't let an award value who you are as an actress because YOU did absolutely amazing, and so many people saw it!"
Show's history
'You' missed out on several nominations
Not just Camp but the show, You, itself has never received an Emmy nomination in its five-season run. To recall, the show premiered on Lifetime in 2018 before shifting to Netflix following its first season. Meanwhile, actors who have been nominated in the category that Camp missed out on included Julianne Nicholson (Paradise), Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt), and Patricia Arquette (Severance). The White Lotus stars Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, and Parker Posey are also on the list.