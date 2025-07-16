'Gave my best performance': 'You' actor disappointed over Emmy snub

Actor Anna Camp has expressed her disappointment over not being nominated for the Primetime Emmy Awards this year. The 42-year-old played dual roles as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood in the fifth and final season of You, a performance she believes was among her best ever. She was left out of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama category in the nominations announced on Tuesday.

Social media reaction 'Me reading about the nominations...': Camp After the Emmy nominations were announced, Camp took to Instagram to express her frustration. She even shared a still from You, where her character appears confused while reading something on her phone. In the caption, she wrote, "Me reading about the nominations this morning knowing I gave one of the best performances of my life while also trying to be happy for everyone." She joked, "Also, remembering I vowed to stop drinking during the week."

Supportive comments 'We love you Queen': Actor gets support from fans Despite her disappointment, Camp received a lot of support from fans and loved ones. A fan comment read, "We love you QUEEN! You are so clever and giving and surprising, smart, fun, and AMAZING in all your performances!!! (sic)" Another said, "Keeping it really real! I love you for this!" One fan commented, "Don't let an award value who you are as an actress because YOU did absolutely amazing, and so many people saw it!"