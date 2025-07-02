Page Loader
Home / News / Business News / You may soon see live concerts, award shows on Netflix 
Summarize
You may soon see live concerts, award shows on Netflix 
Netflix has been expanding its live programming aggressively in recent years

You may soon see live concerts, award shows on Netflix 

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 02, 2025
06:35 pm
What's the story

Netflix is said to be in talks with Spotify for potential collaborations on live TV events, including music award shows and concert series. The move is part of the streaming giant's strategy to diversify its content offerings and boost advertising revenue. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two companies have also discussed high-profile celebrity interviews and short-turnaround documentaries as potential projects.

Content diversification

Netflix is expanding its live programming

Netflix has been expanding its live programming aggressively in recent years. The company hopes to diversify its content and attract new subscribers through these initiatives. The firm's latest additions include a new music show called "Building the Band," which is set to premiere next week, and another music competition slated for release in the coming months.

Sports programming

The streamer has also added live sports to its portfolio

Along with music shows, Netflix has also added high-profile live sports events to its portfolio. These include two National Football League (NFL) games on Christmas Day and the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match. The latter event alone helped the streamer gain a record 19 million subscribers in Q4. The company's continued efforts to diversify its content offerings seem to be paying off in terms of subscriber growth.