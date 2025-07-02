You may soon see live concerts, award shows on Netflix 

Netflix has been expanding its live programming aggressively in recent years. The company hopes to diversify its content and attract new subscribers through these initiatives. The firm's latest additions include a new music show called "Building the Band," which is set to premiere next week, and another music competition slated for release in the coming months.

Sports programming

The streamer has also added live sports to its portfolio

Along with music shows, Netflix has also added high-profile live sports events to its portfolio. These include two National Football League (NFL) games on Christmas Day and the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson boxing match. The latter event alone helped the streamer gain a record 19 million subscribers in Q4. The company's continued efforts to diversify its content offerings seem to be paying off in terms of subscriber growth.