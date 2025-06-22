Where to watch Kajol's 'Maa' post-theatrical run
What's the story
Kajol's upcoming horror-thriller Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, is all set to release in theaters on June 27. After completing its theatrical run, the film is expected to be released on Netflix. The film takes place in West Bengal's Chandanpur and revolves around a mother's fight against supernatural forces that threaten her daughter. The movie promises an exciting blend of horror and drama.
Genre exploration
Expected OTT release date of 'Maa'
The makers haven't revealed a specific date for the film's Netflix debut, but most Bollywood movies release on OTT after 2 months of their theatrical release. If the Kajol starrer follows the same formula, then Maa should be available online by late August or early September. It is produced by Ajay Devgn under the banners of Jio Studios and Devgn Films.
Production details
Did you know? Devgn added more action sequences to 'Maa'
Devgn contributed to the film by adding more action sequences after watching the initial cuts. Following his feedback, additional action scenes were shot in Mumbai in November to enhance the film's impact. RP Yadav, known for his work on Shaitaan and Tanhaji, oversaw these new action sequences. The movie also stars Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta.