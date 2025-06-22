Where to watch Kajol's 'Maa' post-theatrical run

Genre exploration

Expected OTT release date of 'Maa'

The makers ﻿haven't revealed a specific date for the film's Netflix debut, but most Bollywood movies release on OTT after 2 months of their theatrical release. If the Kajol starrer follows the same formula, then Maa should be available online by late August or early September. It is produced by Ajay Devgn under the banners of Jio Studios and Devgn Films.