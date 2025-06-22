What's next after 'Sitaare Zameen Par'? Check Aamir's blockbuster lineup

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan , known for his unique and impactful film choices, is winning hearts with his recent release, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film, released on Friday, has received glowing reviews. Up next, the actor has lined up several exciting projects that are already creating a buzz in the industry. Here's a look at Khan's upcoming slate.

#1 'Coolie' Khan is set to be seen in Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie, which also stars Nagarjuna and Upendra. He has a special appearance in this much-hyped Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, which will be released on August 14, 2025. The movie is expected to take his pan-India popularity to greater heights.

#2 'Lahore 1947' Khan has also shot for a cameo in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol. His role, though short, is crucial to the film's story. The project, set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition, is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai and deals with communal harmony. Khan has also backed the movie.

#3 Superhero movie with Kanagaraj Khan has confirmed that he will star in a superhero movie by Tamil director Kanagaraj. The actor confirmed this news during a media interaction recently. He described the project as a "big-scale action film" set to begin in the second half of next year. Kanagaraj is known for movies such as Vikram and Kaithi.

#4 Dadasaheb Phalke biopic by Rajkumar Hirani In a surprise announcement, the 3 Idiots star revealed that he is teaming up with director Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema. The script has been in the works for four years, and Khan will start preparing for the role in the coming months. The film promises to be rich in visuals, with international VFX teams already working on designs for its era.