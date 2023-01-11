Entertainment

'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh' trailer promises a unique take

'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh' trailer promises a unique take

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 11, 2023, 05:37 pm 2 min read

The trailer of much-talked-about Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh is out. The film is slated to release on January 26, 2023, coinciding with Republic Day. The fictional tale is about a war of ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and his murderer Nathuram Godse. This take revolves around what would have happened if Gandhi had survived. This marks Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial comeback and will clash with Pathaan.

Why does this story matter?

Santoshi is a renowned filmmaker who has made some monumental films in Hindi cinema like Damini and Lajja. The director's comeback project delves into a volatile topic and fans are eager to watch this parallel take on Gandhi-Godse debate.

Recently, "right-wing sympathizing" films like The Kashmir Files have proved to be successful, hence it will be interesting to see what this film offers us.

Trailer shows the gruesome communal riots

The trailer sheds light on the deadly communal riots during the Partition. The film revolves around a parallel universe where Mahatma Gandhi survived Godse's bullets and their clash of ideologies takes place later. Gandhi sets out to change Godse with his iconic smile and calm demeanor. Both the actors look like a splitting image of their characters and essay the role with sheer conviction.

Cast and crew of the film

The cast includes Chinmay Mandlekar, Deepak Antani, Anuj Saini, and Pawan Chopra, among others. This also marks the debut of Santoshi's daughter Tanisha Santoshi. The film is written by Asghar Wajahat and Santoshi, whereas it is bankrolled by Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures. The film's music and sound design have been done by Oscar-winning director AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty respectively.

Promising a new take on the Gandhi-Godse debate

Over the years there have many films made on both Mahatma Gandhi and Godse. Films like Gandhi, Gandhi, My Father, The Making of the Mahatma, and many more. Godse has been portrayed in documentaries like Why I Killed Gandhi and the British-American film Nine Hours to Rama. For the first time, a film will have a narrative where both ideologies are represented together.