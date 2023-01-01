Entertainment

Sana Saeed and boyfriend Csaba Wagner are engaged; share pictures

Sana Saeed and Csaba Wagner got engaged

Actor Sana Saeed and her boyfriend Csaba Wagner are engaged! The Student of the Year actor took to social media to announce the new life event by sharing a montage of the proposal on Instagram. Fans are happy with the perfect news to start their year with. It is also a reminder that our little Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has grown up.

Proposal video on Instagram

Saeed took to her Instagram and shared an adorable video where Wagner went down on his knee to propose to her. The couple twinned in black for the special night. She wore a black thigh-high slit dress, while he donned a black shirt and blue denim pants.

Fans' reactions and wishes

They shared a set of photos too. In one of them, Saeed can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. Fans showered their love and best wishes on the newly-engaged couple. They flooded the comment section with emojis and messages. Actor and dancer Mukti Mohan commented and congratulated them too, writing, "Whooaa (red heart emoji) Stay blessed you two!! Congratulations (party popper)."

Saeed's career so far

Saeed has been out of the glamor world for some time now. She made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. Anjali (her character) became a household name since then. She starred in Student of the Year directed by Karan Johar in 2012 and went on to participate in TV reality shows.