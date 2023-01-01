Entertainment

'NTR30' release date revealed; Aamir Khan to star in 'NTR31'

'NTR30' release date revealed; Aamir Khan to star in 'NTR31'

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 01, 2023, 05:16 pm 3 min read

Jr NTR's 'NTR30' release date revealed

Superstar Jr NTR's fans have received their New Year's gift! As per a new announcement, 'NTR30' by Koratala Siva will start filming next month. 'NTR30' was reportedly supposed to go on floors in June 2022 but faced multiple delays because of changes to the script and Siva's last box office debacle, Acharya. The movie is scheduled for release on April 5, 2024.

Why does this story matter?

Jr NTR is a bonafide superstar and his stardom reached its pinnacle with the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR. Since then, the actor has signed many projects and is currently working on multiple projects.

Koratala Siva, on the other hand, will be taking over the director's chair after his 2022 film Acharya, starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, tanked at the box office.

Release date announcement

The NTR Arts Twitter handle shared a poster of the release date that read, "A man's fury is the cure for a disease called courage #NTR30 in cinemas on April 5th, 2024 Shoot begins next month Happy New Year." The makers revealed that the film will release on April 5, 2024, and the shooting is going to commence next month.

Twitter Post

Second collaboration for Siva and NTR

This also marks the second collaboration of Siva and NTR, after Janatha Garage. A source close to NTR told Pinkvilla that the actor is choosing scripts cautiously after the success of RRR. The source further revealed that the actor closely worked with Siva on the script and is satisfied with the final draft.

More about 'NTR30'

The mahurat of 'NTR30' will take place in mid-January, as per reports. The film will start its shooting in February 2023. The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Anirudh Ravichander scored the music for this film.

Aamir Khan to star in Prashanth Neel's next?

As per reports, Aamir Khan may star in 'NTR31' with Jr NTR. The project will be helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. As per IANS, the film is expected to go on floors in 2024. This, however, is yet to be confirmed. Neel shared his excitement and said that he has been a fan of the RRR actor for nearly two decades now.

Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar'

The KGF director is currently shooting Salaar with Prabhas. The action entertainer will also have Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The cast also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy and Easwari Rao. The film is bankrolled by Hombale Films and will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. It is slated to release on April 14, 2023.