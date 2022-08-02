Entertainment

August watchlist: Five most anticipated films releasing this month

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 02, 2022

Take a look at these five films releasing in August.

July was a consequential month as it witnessed the release of several films from noted filmmakers. While films like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Vikrant Rona seem to be basking in success, trade circles have also witnessed a major disappointment in the form of Shamshera. Now, August will be just as critical due to a slew of major upcoming releases. Let's check them out.

#1 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

One of the most ambitious projects of Aamir Khan's career, Laal Singh Chaddha is set for a theatrical release on August 11. It will mark Mr. Perfectionist's return to celluloid after four years, after Thugs of Hindostan (2018). A remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, it will mark Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead.

#2 'Raksha Bandhan'

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan will be clashing with Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11. The Aanand L Rai directorial will narrate the story of an elder brother's unbreakable bond with his four sisters. Since Kumar's last release Samrat Prithviraj couldn't do well at the box office, he has pinned a lot of hopes on this small-town dramedy. Bhumi Pednekar will play the female lead.

#3 'Liger'

Liger will be Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's Hindi debut, and he is eyeing becoming a pan-India star with this sports drama. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan, as well as boxing legend Mike Tyson in an extended cameo. Liger is surrounded by immense hype, thanks to its meticulously cut trailer that has augmented viewers' expectations. It will release on August 25.

#4 'Dobaaraa'

Dobaaraa, ready for release on August 19, will mark the third collaboration between filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu. A Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage, Dobaaraa is a time-travel mystery thriller that also stars Pavail Gulati and Saswata Chatterjee. To recall, the film has already earned international acclaim and opened to rave reviews at London Indian Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival.

#5 'Darlings'

The only non-theatrical release on this list, Alia Bhatt's maiden production venture, Darlings, will hit Netflix on August 5. Co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, it also stars Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma. The trailer has successfully generated a lot of buzz, and the dark thriller comedy is expected to dissect the issue of rampant domestic violence in the country.