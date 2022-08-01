Entertainment

'Jigarthanda': Director Karthik Subbaraj announces sequel on film's 8th anniversary

Tamil comedy gangster drama 'Jigarthanda' was released in 2014.

Director Karthik Subbaraj revealed on Monday that he is working on a sequel to his 2014 Tamil comedy gangster drama Jigarthanda. He made the announcement as the original film celebrated its eighth anniversary. Subbaraj shared a video on Twitter that said, "It has been 8 years since you tasted Jigarthanda. Now it's time for... (sic)," while announcing the sequel. Read on to know more.

Jigarthanda has a cult-like following among Kollywood fans.

It was remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar in the lead. Titled Bachchhan Paandey, the film was directed by Farhad Samji.

It was also remade in Telugu with Varun Tej in the lead role as Gaddalakonda Ganesh, directed by Harish Shankar.

To note, Jigarthanda itself was reportedly inspired by the South Korean film A Dirty Carnival.

Based on the video that Subbaraj shared, it looks like he is already working on the script of the sequel. While the makers have not yet revealed the cast and crew, it can be expected that Bobby Simha will be roped in to reprise his role, as Subbaraj and Simha have collaborated frequently in the past. However, let's wait for an official confirmation.

Jigarthanda follows the life of an aspiring filmmaker (played by Siddharth), who decides to draw inspiration from the life of a gangster named Sethu (played by Simha) for his feature film. Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram also play important supporting roles in the film. Notably, it bagged two National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Simha and Best Editing for Vivek Harshan.

Meanwhile, Subbaraj recently delivered the action thriller Mahaan (2022), starring "Chiyaan" Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram, which was released directly on Amazon Prime Video. He is also working on Telugu star Ram Charan's upcoming film tentatively titled RC 15. The story of the film, which will be helmed by Shankar, is written by Subbaraj. RC 15 has Kiara Advani as the leading lady.