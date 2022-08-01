Entertainment

Alia Bhatt on shooting for 'Heart of Stone' while pregnant

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 01, 2022, 10:00 pm 2 min read

Here's what Alia Bhatt had to say about shooting for 'Heart of Stone'.

The year 2022 is certainly proving to be a great one for Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. After delivering hit films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR, the actor has many big projects in the pipeline, including Darlings and the much-awaited Brahmastra. Bhatt also recently opened up about her experience shooting for her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, amid pregnancy. More details inside.

Bhatt will be making her big Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone, which also stars actors Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey).

The Skydance-Netflix production helmed by Tom Harper (The Aeronauts) recently wrapped its filming.

While there is no confirmed release date scheduled for the film, it is expected to arrive on Netflix by 2023.

Hospitality Team looked after Bhatt when she was homesick in London

Bhatt recently told Variety, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience...I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with." However, she mentioned that she was taken care of well, especially when she was homesick while filming in London.

Experience 'I think we're onto something pretty cool'

Bhatt also spoke about her experience of collaborating with Gadot and Dornan for the first time. "I had such a lovely time shooting with Gal (Gadot), with Jamie Dornan and with my director Tom Harper," she said in her Variety interview. "I think we're onto something pretty cool with Heart of Stone and I can't wait for the world to see it," Bhatt added.

Projects Other upcoming projects lined up for Bhatt

While we don't have any details about Heart of Stone's plot or release date yet, we do know that Bhatt will be busy this year with many films. Darlings on Netflix will see Bhatt play a domestic abuse victim's role in a satirical manner. It will release on August 5. She also has Brahmastra alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor releasing on September 9.

