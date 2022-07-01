Entertainment

Rebel Wilson, Charles Melton signed for 'K-Pop: Lost in America'

Rebel Wilson, Charles Melton signed for 'K-Pop: Lost in America'

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 01, 2022, 10:37 am 2 min read

Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton will star in 'K-Pop: Lost in America.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@RebelWilson)

Actors Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton are all set to collaborate in K-Pop: Lost in America, a road trip film. Though the final date is still under wraps, it is slated to be a 2023 release. The film will be directed by South Korean director JK Youn (Miracle on 1st Street) and produced by Lynda Obst and Milky Lee (CJ Entertainment). Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Wilson is a bankable actor, known primarily for her prowess in comic roles.

She also has numerous successful films to her credit such as Bridesmaids and Jojo Rabbit.

Melton, on the other hand, enjoys mass popularity due to his work on the young adult drama Riverdale, streaming on Netflix.

Thus, Melton and Wilson's association with the project is one to watch out for.

Details South Korean pop star-actor Cha Eun-woo may also star

K-Pop: Lost in America has been written by Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer (The Last of the Great Romantics). The "current draft" has been developed by Karen McCullah (Legally Blonde) and Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith (Ella Enchanted). Apart from Melton and Wilson, South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo may also be seen in the film, suggest reports. The filming will begin later in 2022.

Plot Film will track the adventures of a K-pop group

As per Deadline, the movie is centered around a K-pop group that finds itself lost in Waco, Texas, a few days prior to its big American debut at Madison Square Garden. What further aggravates their situation is the lack of phones, transportation, and money. How they eventually find their path while falling in love with Texas will form the crux of the story.

Projects Learn more about the actors' other projects

Wilson was last seen in the comedy film Senior Year. She has also finished working on The Almond and the Seahorse, where she is paired opposite Celyn Jones. It's directed by Oscar-nominated cinematographer Tom Stern. Melton, whose show Riverdale is in its seventh and final season now, has been cast in the ensemble film Secret Headquarters, directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.