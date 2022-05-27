Entertainment

These Hollywood films are based on tragic true stories

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 27, 2022, 02:05 am 2 min read

These five true tragedy films brilliantly captured their narrative. (Photo credit: Universal Pictures)

The beauty of storytelling hits different when depicting true events. They captivate you in a way that you start to feel the weight in your chest. Hollywood filmmakers have dug into history to bring forward stories of people whose voice was lost along the way, and it was only after their demise that their stories were heard. We list down five tragic true stories.

#1 'Schindler's List'

Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List tells the journey of businessman Oskar Schindler, portrayed by Liam Neeson, who saves more than 1,000 Jewish people during World War II. The film captured the dark period of the Holocaust in a remarkable manner while bringing the barbaric events and emotional elements together. Schindler's List inspired many survivors of the Holocaust to tell their stories to the world.

#2 'Life Is Beautiful'

The Roberto Benigni directorial Life Is Beautiful is loosely based on the true story of Rubino Romeo Salmoni. Salmoni was sent to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp during World War II for two years. The film, inspired by Salmoni's life, tells the story of a Jewish man who tries to shield his son from the atrocities of the war in funny ways using his imagination.

#3 'The Elephant Man'

David Lynch's movie narrated the story of Joseph Merrick (Anthony Hopkins) who was cruelly dubbed "The Elephant Man" because of a severe disformity. The Elephant Man shows the tragedies of Merrick's life, who is mistreated and termed as a "freak." Shot in monochrome, the film painted a morbid picture of loneliness and of a life that could have been colorful.

#4 'Boys Don't Cry'

A film whose narrative is valid even today, Boys Don't Cry revolved around the life of Brandon Teena—an American transgender who took on a male identity to get a chance at finding love. Often ridiculed, Teena (played by Hilary Swank) suffered gruesomely at the hands of two acquaintances. Kimberly Peirce's film brilliantly captured Teena's pain and heartache, almost leaving you feeling hollow.

#5 'Dance with a Stranger'

The year 1950 marked the last time that a woman was sentenced to death by hanging in the United Kingdom and unfortunately, Ruth Ellis was the recipient of the punishment. The Mike Newell directorial narrated her life and the degrading events that reduced her social status. The film leaves you wondering if the sentence was actually an escape from her cruel life.