'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'- Daniel Radcliffe's casting 'weird'-ly perfect

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 04, 2022, 02:05 pm 2 min read

Get a look at Daniel Radcliffe in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

How do you make the biopic of a parody artist who has tasted success, sometimes more than the artists he was parodying? Perhaps by making a parody of biopics. And, that is what seems to happen with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the biopic of "Weird Al" Yankovic. Daniel Radcliffe looks weirdly perfect playing the titular character. Let's break down its teaser trailer.

The project was first announced in January, with production set to begin in early February in Los Angeles.

Yankovic, who wrote the film alongside the director, Eric Appel, was elated with the casting choice.

Cheekily, he had written, "I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember [Radcliffe] for."

Now, viewers have a chance to celebrate the actor's look.

Breaking his Harry Potter image like never before, Radcliffe bares it all in the recently released teaser. We see him, playing the comedy singer, screaming at the top of his lungs, flipping his curly hair, and parading around the stage topless while spitting whiskey out. Of course, accordions make appearances. The one-minute-long clip of the Hollywood release is equal halves amusing, quirky, and intriguing.

As detailed by the production, the film "holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life." Be it "his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like Eat It and Like a Surgeon to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle," all aspects will get discussed. Appel, who directed a biographical comedy by the same name in 2010, is executive producing, too.

Apart from Radcliffe, The Office star Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, and Julianne Nicholson are a part of the cast. The upcoming movie is set to be released this year on The Roku Channel. Notably, Weird Al is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. He holds six Platinum Records and five Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, Radcliffe was last seen in The Lost City.