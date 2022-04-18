Entertainment

'CBI 5': Mammootty-starrer gets release date, hitting theaters next month

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 18, 2022, 09:13 pm 2 min read

CBI 5: The Brain finally gets a release date! Starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, this highly anticipated investigative drama has him playing people's favorite CBI sleuth Sethurama Iyer. Directed by K Madhu, CBI 5: The Brain is slated to hit the theaters on May 1 this year. Mammootty took to his social media to share this update with his eager fans.

Context Why does this story matter?

The first three CBI films till now have done superb business at the box office, but the fourth part didn't fare so well.

So, the stakes are pretty high for the fifth instalment, as director Madhu would want to achieve the mammoth success that the first three parts saw.

Let's wait and watch how the fifth instalment fares upon its grand release.

Announcement What is in store for us?

Along with sharing the date, Mammootty posted a photo of himself in his Iyer avatar. The film's teaser was shared earlier this month, which made the right noise among CBI fans. The teaser hinted that Iyer will work on a case that has a connection with the assassinations of Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, and former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Twitter Post Check out the announcement here:

Recap Know about the franchise

The image shared by the veteran actor also informed that the film has received a U/A certification and it is releasing worldwide. CBI 5: The Brain is the fifth film of the series. The first was Oru CBI Diary Kurippu (1988), after which Jagratha released in 1989. The third instalment, Sethurama Iyer CBI, released in 2004. Nerariyan CBI (2005) was the fourth film.

Details Meet the cast and crew behind 'CBI 5'

Actors like Dileesh Pothan, Asha Sharath, Saikumar, Mukesh, Sudev Nair, Anoop Menon, Renji Panicker, and Santhosh Keezhattoor will be seen playing pivotal roles. The signature background score of the CBI series, which was composed by Shyam, will be retained but Jakes Bejoy will give it a new spin. CBI 5: The Brain has been produced by Swargachitra. Swargachitra Appachan is producing the upcoming film.