Mammootty got a gift from his fan recently, a typographical portrait

It's no news that Malayalam superstar Mammootty is hugely popular and to show their fandom, many have sketched him or made artworks, which went viral. The latest is from this boy named Arshad. The Malappuram, Kerala, native has entered Asia Book of Records (ABR) & India Book of Records for making a typographic portrait of the star. He has been titled 'Grandmaster' by ABR.

Arshad has used movie names in five languages

According to the certificate, Arshad made the typographic portrait by using 407 movie names featuring Mammootty. And not just in Malayalam, but also in other languages, such as Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. "I am big fan of Mammootty, that's why I decided to draw his portrait by using 407 names of his movies in five languages," he told ANI. He is truly talented!

Check out the beautiful artwork here

"I am big fan of Mammootty, that's why I decided to draw his portrait by using 407 names of his movies in five languages," he says pic.twitter.com/QGtPiufsDL — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

With this, Arshad broke the record of a 19-year-old

In April, 19-year-old Sana S, also from Kerala, had made a similar one on Mammootty. She used 331 names and made it on A3 size sheet, which helped her clinch a place in India Book of Records. Her certificate read, "She made a beautiful monochrome typographic portrait of Malayalam actor on A3 size sheet using 331 movie names, as confirmed on March 4, 2021."

But first, what is typographic portrait?

A picture is worth a thousand words, but what if one can make a picture using only words? That's what a typographic portrait is. It is a form of art that involves words, phrases or letters, and can be a painting, a sculpture, digital output or any other technique that an artist wants to use. Typography has been seen in many modern art renditions.

Mohanlal's portrait also entered India Book Of Records

It's not just Mammootty who has inspired the youth of Kerala to create typographic portraits. Even Mohanlal Viswanathan has one such fan, named Sooraj Santhosh. The 20-year-old Kottayam native drew the portrait of the Drishyam actor using 346 names of his movies (as confirmed on April 9, 2021) and entered the India Book Of Records. The portrait showed his character Mangalassery Neelakandan from Devasuram.