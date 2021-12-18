Entertainment Mammootty, Amal Neerad's 'Bheeshma Parvam': Soubin Shahir's first look unveiled

Published on Dec 18, 2021

The makers announced that the first look of the other actors will also be revealed soon

The highly anticipated gangster film of Mammootty titled Bheeshma Parvam is gearing up for release in 2022. Directed by Amal Neerad, the makers have now unveiled an intense first look poster of the Kerala State Award-winning actor Soubin Shahir, who will be seen playing a key role in the film. Going by the poster, it can be assumed his role will be quite intense.

One of the most awaited Mollywood films, Bheeshma Parvam marks the second collaboration of Mammootty and director Neerad, nearly 15 years after their successful venture Big B. The upcoming film has managed to create a huge buzz ever since it was announced. Now that Shahir's first look is out, we can't wait to know what more the makers have in store for us.

Besides Shahir, the makers have also unveiled the first look of Shine Tom Chacko who is said to be playing a key role in the film. While Shahir's poster has him fiercely glaring at something, Chacko is seen smoking a cigarette in what looks like a vintage costume. The makers have also promised that more character posters will be revealed in the coming days.

Earlier this year, Dulquer Salmaan took the internet by storm by sharing the first look of Mammukka from the film. Going by the reports, the One actor will be seen as a gangster named Bheeshma Vardhan in the movie. Other than the aforementioned actors, Nadiya Moidu, Farhaan Faasil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Updates Mammootty and Neerad's another project 'Bilal' is on the cards

Apart from Bheeshma Parvam, Mammootty and Neerad will join hands for another film titled Bilal, which is a sequel to their previous film Big B. In fact, Bilal's shooting was supposed to have started before Bheeshma Parvam but due to the pandemic, it got postponed. Mammootty has a couple of other films in his pipeline, namely Puzhu and CBI 5.