Entertainment Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna ARE leading 'Yodha', KJo confirms

Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna ARE leading 'Yodha', KJo confirms

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 18, 2021, 02:27 pm

And, the primary cast of 'Yodha' is set!

Ever since Karan Johar announced his Dharma Productions' ambitious step into the world of action with Yodha, the buzz around the female lead(s) has been strong. While Sidharth Malhotra was earlier revealed to be the male lead, reports have brought forth multiple names for the lead actress with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna topping the list. Now, KJo has confirmed these two names.

Context Why does this story matter?

Johar announced his first-ever action franchise, Yodha, last month along with a motion poster that featured Malhotra in combat gear. Later in November, the Student of the Year star shared glimpses of his get-up as he announced the project was going on floors. At the same time, Patani's participation was reported by several portals, adding how she had already started "training hard in MMA."

Announcement Johar welcomed 'fierce' Patani and 'stellar' Khanna on board

Taking to his social media handles, the Dharma Productions' head honcho shared two new posters of the film, introducing the "fierce Disha Patani" and the "stellar Raashii Khanna" as the two female leads. However, no first look poster was dropped for them. The names of their characters were also not revealed. Yodha is being jointly directed by the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha duo.

Twitter Post Film is set to release in November next year

Information Plot could be around aerial rescue operation

As per the producers, the aerial action-adventure will be getting a theatrical launch on November 11, 2022. All the posters released so far have featured the shot of an airplane, suggesting the plot might have something to do with a rescue operation on a flight. Expectations are high as Malhotra has showcased his brilliance in action ventures before, including his latest blockbuster project, Shershaah.

Releases 'Liger', 'Brahmastra': Johar the producer has several upcoming releases

Patani, known for her chiseled abs, has also tried her hands at action-centric films like Baaghi 2. However, Bollywood has not seen Khanna pull some punches, so that would be refreshing. Coming back to Johar, the producer is busy with multiple exciting ventures. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, he is also backing Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, which recently received its August 2022 release date.