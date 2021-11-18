'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra bags Karan Johar's first-ever action franchise

Sidharth Malhotra made his debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012)

Karan Johar finally has ventured into the action genre and for his first-ever action franchise, he has roped in his favorite, Sidharth Malhotra. Titled Yodha, the upcoming Dharma Productions venture was launched today. Details about the female cast have not been shared, but several reports suggested names such as Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, who made her debut in Madras Cafe, co-starring John Abraham.

Observation

Why does this story matter?

Malhotra-starrer Student of the Year, was a Dharma Productions project. It marked his debut alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's. His last film Shershaah was also backed by Johar. Both these were super successful ventures, so expectations are sky high from this film too. And given this is KJo's first action venture, he will put in his all to make it click.

Quote

The film will hit theaters in November next year

While announcing about the franchise, Johar wrote, "After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar." The producer, whose last release was Sooryavanshi, also revealed that the film will hit the theaters on November 11, 2022.

Details

Malhotra was seen in a ready-to-fight look in motion poster

A motion poster was also released that gave us a glimpse of a burning aeroplane. The camera then zooms in to focus on Malhotra wearing combat gear, looking ready for a fight, with a gun in his hand. Going by the film's poster, it might revolve around a hijacked plane and rescue operation. Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha will be jointly helming the film.

Roles

If Patani signed, this won't be her first action film

As mentioned, makers have not revealed the leading ladies of the film, which Johar also noted in his tweet. If Patani is signed in one of the roles, it will not be her first film in the genre. She has shown off her combat skills in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Khanna, is however, yet to show off her fighting skills in Bollywood films.

Twitter Post

Check out the tweets here

Projects

These are the upcoming projects of Johar and Malhotra

For now, Johar has his diary full. Recently, his production house and Viacom18 Studios announced a project titled Govinda Naam Mera featuring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani. He is also producing Brahmastra, and Liger. His directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani completes his slate for now. Meanwhile, Malhotra be next seen in Thank God and Mission Majnu.