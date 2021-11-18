'Spencer': Kristen Stewart-led Princess Diana movie releases in India tomorrow

Kristen Stewart's next, Spencer, has already premiered in the UK and US earlier this month and now the venture has got a release date in India. Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, the film showcases the time when Princess Diana decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles. Impact Films will be releasing the much-anticipated movie here countrywide tomorrow, that is, November 19.

Plot

'Diana realizes that her marriage is breaking down'

The latest Diana depiction highlights those three stormy days when Princess Diana, following a common royal tradition, lived with her family during the 1991 Christmas holiday at the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate. "Over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Diana realizes that her marriage is breaking down and (she) doesn't want to be the future queen," according to the plotline.

Production

Film debuted at the Venice Film Festival in September

Shooting of this Diana biopic began at Germany's Schlosshotel Kronberg in January 2021. Other shooting locations of the film include Nordkirchen Castle and Schloss Marquardt in Marquardt, north of Potsdam. Makers wrapped the film's shooting in the UK on April 27. The film debuted at the Venice Film Festival in September before being screened at other renowned film festivals like Toronto and Telluride.

Information

'She managed to perfect her mannerisms,' Diana's ex-bodyguard on Stewart

Meanwhile, Diana's ex-bodyguard Ken Wharfe has already watched Spencer. Praising Stewart's performance in the film, he said, "Out of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, she is the closest to her. She managed to perfect her mannerisms." Written by Steven Knight, this feature film also stars Jack Farthing (Prince Charles), Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins.

Quote

Stewart 'totally gonna' get married to Dylan Meyer soon!

Apart from her professional life, the 31-year-old star also hit headlines when she announced her engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer (known for Moxie, Rock Bottom, and Miss 2059). While talking on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, Stewart gushed, "We are marrying, it is happening." No date was shared by her but we do hope the beautiful couple ties the knot soon.