Shahid Kapoor's 'Bull' sets a release date in 2023

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 18, 2021, 02:35 pm

Shahid Kapoor to don the uniform again in 'Bull'

Last month, we learned that Shahid Kapoor has booked his next, Bull, in which he will be playing a paratrooper. And now the makers have announced that the film will release on April 7, 2023. Film critic-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the same. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Guilty By Association partners Amar Butala and Garima Mehta are producing Bull.

Significance

Why does this film matter?

Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh, a remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film, which was a huge success, saw the actor paired opposite Kiara Advani, who also won plaudits for her performance. This resulted in Kapoor being offered a slew of projects, since the film industry thinks he is a bankable star now. He has to maintain that reputation.

Details

Story of 'Bull' is inspired by real life events

Set in the '80s, Bull is directed by debutant Aditya Nimbalkar who was earlier associated with films such as Talvar, Haider, and Kaminey. Said to be inspired by real-life events, the action extravaganza will be made on a grand-scale. Parveez Shaikh and Aseem Arrora are in charge of the story of Bull, which is expected to hit the floors in early 2022.

About

Is the film based on paratrooper Brigadier Farukh Bulsara?

Bull marks the maiden collaboration between T-Series and Guilty By Association. Reports say that Kapoor will be seen as paratrooper Brigadier Farukh Bulsara who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. Bulsara was part of the Indian Armed Forces that helped their Maldivian counterparts take control of the country. So this means, Kapoor will sport the Indian Army uniform again.

Update

Kapoor's next project is 'Jersey' that releases this December

Kapoor has another highly anticipated project in his pipeline titled Jersey. It will release in theaters on December 31. It is also a remake of a Telugu movie by the same name that had Nani in the lead. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady, whereas Kapoor's real life father Pankaj Kapur will be seen as his coach.