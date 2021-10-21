'Bull': Shahid Kapoor to play paratrooper in his next

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 21, 2021, 05:40 pm

Shahid Kapoor will don the Army gears for his next, 'Bull'

Shahid Kapoor has booked his next, Bull, in which he will be playing a paratrooper. The action period drama, set in the 1980s, has been inspired by true events. He will be playing Brigadier Farukh Bulsara in it. Debutant Aditya Nimbalkar has been given the direction duties. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Guilty By Association partners Amar Butala and Garima Mehta are producing the film.

Kapoor said getting to play the character was 'exhilarating'

The news was confirmed by a recent report by Deadline. The portal quoted Kapoor as saying, "It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who [led] his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado." The Jersey star added it was "exhilarating and truly an honor" to be able to play a paratrooper on celluloid.

Kapoor has previously worked with Kumar in 'Kabir Singh'

Butala said, "This film is our homage to the men in uniforms, our soldiers who put the nation's pride over all else." Notably, Kapoor has previously worked with Kumar in their hit endeavor Kabir Singh. The story and screenplay have been written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. Reportedly, filming will begin in early 2022. Nothing has been said about the other cast members.

Filming is set to begin early next year

Know who was Brigadier Farukh Bulsara who led Operation Cactus

Brigadier Bulsara had famously led Operation Cactus, a military operation by the Indian government in the Maldives in 1988. There, Indian soldiers had prevented a coup by 200 Sri Lankan militants against the then-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. The news of Kapoor working on a film on the operation has been long speculated and earlier it was supposed to be a Netflix movie.

Kapoor has multiple projects in kitty, 'Jersey' releases this December

The film might still get a Netflix release. To recall, the Jab We Met actor was scheduled to join the production of the period film this year but COVID-19 effectively hampered the plans. Now he will begin shooting only once he is done with Raj and DK's web series Sunny, which marks his digital debut. Before all, his Jersey is releasing on December 31.