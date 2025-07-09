Metal stocks in India down 3.5%: Here we decode why

A number of domestic metal shares, including Hindustan Copper, SAIL, Tata Steel , Jindal Stainless, Vedanta and NMDC witnessed heavy selling pressure during today's trading session. The shares fell as much as 3.5% from the previous close. The fall came after US President Donald Trump announced a new tariff on copper imports in addition to the already imposed 50% duties on steel and aluminum.

Market reaction Hindustan Copper, SAIL lead fall The market reacted strongly to Trump's decision, with Hindustan Copper leading the fall by 3.5% to ₹264 per share. SAIL followed suit, falling 2.35% to ₹131.82. Other metal stocks such as Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless, Vedanta and NMDC also witnessed a decline of over 1%. The move has raised concerns that Trump may extend his tariff regime to other industrial metals and commodities as well.

Tariff details Trump to impose 50% tariff on copper imports During a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Trump announced plans to impose a 50% tariff on copper imports. The move is aimed at boosting domestic production and reducing reliance on foreign supply. The US presently imports nearly half of its copper needs from Chile.