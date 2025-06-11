What's the story

The share price of Tata Motors has been on a downward spiral for the past year, plummeting over 25% to hit a 52-week low of ₹542.55 on April 7.

However, today, the stock opened at ₹733 and hit an intraday high of ₹740, up nearly 1%.

Despite the recent gains, the question remains: is now a good time to invest in Tata Motors?